Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.22) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

