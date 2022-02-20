Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.21.

REG opened at $66.50 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

