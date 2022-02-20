Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$3.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.21.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 176,622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after buying an additional 149,792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 80,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

