REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after buying an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after buying an additional 62,815 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 690.1% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

