Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

