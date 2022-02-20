Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 187,338 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 767.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.