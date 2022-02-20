Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 728,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 93.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

LINC stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $79,326.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 175,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

