Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $755,035 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

