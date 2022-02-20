Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DLH by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $16.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.20. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

