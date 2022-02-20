Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after buying an additional 263,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,969,000 after buying an additional 237,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

