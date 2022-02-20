Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 617,021 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 68.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 617,021 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 124,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.12 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

