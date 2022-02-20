Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

