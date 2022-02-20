Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RESN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Resonant stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Resonant has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.00.

In other news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $163,058. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

