Retirement Group LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $115.66.

