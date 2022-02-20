Retirement Group LLC Has $188,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,008,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after buying an additional 545,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

