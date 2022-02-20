Retirement Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $54.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.