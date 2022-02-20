Retirement Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,371,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.36 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

