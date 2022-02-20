Reviewing The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Seibels Bruce Group and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.37%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 1.72 $90.77 million $0.46 14.74

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

