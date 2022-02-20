Revomon Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 20% against the dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $867,459.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.