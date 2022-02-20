Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,276 ($71.39).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($84.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.13) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($70.91) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.04), for a total value of £269.90 ($365.22).

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 69 ($0.93) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,657 ($76.55). The company had a trading volume of 2,209,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.05). The firm has a market cap of £91.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,249.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,089.19.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

