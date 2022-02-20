Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce sales of $67.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $67.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $226.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riskified.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.
Shares of RSKD opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $40.48.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riskified (RSKD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riskified (RSKD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.