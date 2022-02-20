Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce sales of $67.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $67.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $226.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riskified.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,915,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,838,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,561,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSKD opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17. Riskified has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

