Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.45, but opened at $55.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 39,152 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.
In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
