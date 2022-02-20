Roth Capital Begins Coverage on REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of REVB stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Get REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.55% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.