Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Relx were worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

