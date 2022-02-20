Royal Bank of Canada Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTYFF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $41.92 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.