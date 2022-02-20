Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. William Blair raised Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.
Shares of SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $640.42 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,350.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
