Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,300.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. William Blair raised Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $640.42 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,091.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,350.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

