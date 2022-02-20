Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 33.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $30,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $120.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.