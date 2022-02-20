Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$162.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.
NYSE:RY opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $84.98 and a 1-year high of $119.41.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
