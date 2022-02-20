Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$162.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $84.98 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.