Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $84.98 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

