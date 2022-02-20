Royal Bank of Canada Raises Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$56.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMCBF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

