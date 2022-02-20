Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $133.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $120.06 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

