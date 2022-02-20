SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $867.81 million and $58,006.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.57 or 0.06864607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,430.57 or 1.00134082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00052103 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars.

