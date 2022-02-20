Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.85. 1,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 617,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

