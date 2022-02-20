SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $18.73 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334,980 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 4.7% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

