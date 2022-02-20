San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NYSE:SJT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.