San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
NYSE:SJT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 64.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
