Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Upgraded to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SSL opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.74. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.02.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76. Insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269 over the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.