Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco purchased 14,184,414 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SC remained flat at $$41.60 on Friday. 9,810,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

