Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,079. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

