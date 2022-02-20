Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $421,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

