Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 832,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,497. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.