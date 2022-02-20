Scotiabank Upgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Sector Outperform

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRO. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.
Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.
In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $33,951,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,456,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.