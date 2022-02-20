Scotiabank Upgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Sector Outperform

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRO. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $33,951,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,456,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

