SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to announce $1.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450,000.00 and the highest is $2.14 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.67 million, with estimates ranging from $13.54 million to $21.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of SCYX stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
