SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to announce $1.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450,000.00 and the highest is $2.14 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.67 million, with estimates ranging from $13.54 million to $21.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,919 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

