SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,396 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

