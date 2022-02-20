SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,028 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

