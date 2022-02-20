SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $512.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $525.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.72. The company has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

