SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

