SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

