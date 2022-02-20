Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.31. 1,696,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.