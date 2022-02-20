SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

SEAS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.45. 896,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

