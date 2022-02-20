Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $917.97 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Secret has a market cap of $917.97 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00014635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00255794 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.